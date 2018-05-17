Nintendo News: Enjoy a Fun-Filled Virtual Family Vacation Anytime, Anywhere When GO VACATION Launches for Nintendo Switch on July 27

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--A resort vacation is always at your fingertips with the new game for the Nintendo Switch system. From sky diving and beach volleyball to tennis and even snowball fights, Kawawii island offers something for everyone, with more than 50 different games and activities to enjoy. Check out a new trailer for the game by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDG_siAbPQE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005486/en/

A resort vacation is always at your fingertips with the new GO VACATION game for the Nintendo Switch system. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Created by acclaimed developer BANDAI NAMCO, GO VACATION includes a variety of cooperative and competitive games that can be played solo or with up to four players via a single Nintendo Switch system or local wireless (additional accessories are required and are sold separately). Several activities offer the option to use motion controls, making swinging your tennis racket and throwing snowballs even more fun and immersive.

Discover new surprises each day as you adventure through the four different resort areas on Kawawii island. While exploring – either on foot, on horseback, on a snowmobile or more – you’ll discover numerous collectibles, challenges and other opportunities to level up and customize your character. Decorate your own villa, enjoy a delicious meal at one of the food trucks and snap in-game photos of the dozens of adorable animals hiding in each resort. Regular challenges and presents, like special costumes and different dog breeds, will keep you coming back for hours of Kawawii island adventures.

For more information about GO VACATION, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/go-vacation-switch.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005486/en/

CONTACT: Golin

Justin Aclin, 212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com

or

Eddie Garcia, 213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMER

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005486/en