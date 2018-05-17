LeaseQuery Recognized as 2018 Atlanta Pacesetter

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--LeaseQuery has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as the fastest growing technology company in Atlanta. The publication recognized LeaseQuery during its annual Pacesetter Awards, an honor given to an exclusive list of Atlanta’s fastest-growing companies. The awards represent the most comprehensive look at private business growth within the metro area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005031/en/

LeaseQuery Named the Fastest Growing Technology Company in Atlanta. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Being recognized as Atlanta’s fastest growing tech company is an incredible honor,” said George Azih, founder and chief executive officer of LeaseQuery. “We started our company to fill a critical need for purpose-built lease accounting software. Our success has been a testament to the urgency of that need and to the strength of Atlanta’s business community. We’ve been able to thrive because this is a city that embraces technology companies and gives them room to grow. ”

In addition to being recognized as Atlanta’s fastest growing technology company, LeaseQuery was ranked 11th overall. Qualifying companies are ranked by a weighted growth index formula, factoring both employee growth and revenue growth, to create a level playing field amongst businesses of various sizes.

The award comes after a remarkable year of growth for LeaseQuery, which was founded in 2011. In 2017, the company grew its revenue by 876% and more than doubled its employee headcount – 45% of the company’s new hires are accountants. Fueled by a software solution built by accountants for accountants and new regulations that specifically impact lease accounting, demand for its product is expected to continue to grow exponentially.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery helps accountants and other finance professionals eliminate lease accounting errors through its CPA-approved lease accounting software. By providing lease accounting expertise, a software solution, and a proven implementation process, LeaseQuery enables companies across all sectors to ensure compliance with the most comprehensive lease regulatory reform in 40 years. It is the first lease accounting software built by accountants for accountants. For more information about LeaseQuery, visit LeaseQuery.com or call 1-800-880-7270.

About 2018 Pacesetter Awards

To qualify as a Pacesetter, the company must be privately held; based in the 20-county metro Atlanta area and not a subsidiary of another company; established first quarter 2015 or earlier (to judge a two-year growth); has experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50 percent; and 2017 revenues between $1 million and $300 million. Qualifying companies are ranked by a weighted growth index formula, factoring both employee growth and revenue growth, to create a level playing field amongst businesses of various sizes.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005031/en/

CONTACT: LeaseQuery

John May, 1-800-880-7270

john.may@leasequery.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING

SOURCE: LeaseQuery

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 07:45 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 07:45 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005031/en