Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SW;8;77%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;95;81;Sunny and pleasant;95;78;WNW;11;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;90;65;Warm with some sun;93;67;ENE;6;21%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;64;58;Mostly cloudy;63;58;ENE;8;71%;100%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;59;46;Mostly sunny;59;46;NNW;12;67%;8%;5

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;53;44;A little a.m. rain;57;45;NNE;8;71%;69%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;An afternoon shower;81;61;WSW;9;30%;51%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up, cooler;51;32;Becoming cloudy;64;29;NE;14;40%;10%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;84;62;Thunderstorms;73;55;S;6;93%;89%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;84;66;Some sunshine;78;62;S;6;59%;31%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;59;56;Partly sunny;64;57;NW;11;57%;11%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;95;68;Sunny and nice;98;70;NW;7;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SW;4;82%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;91;71;Clearing;91;71;WSW;6;54%;32%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;96;80;A t-storm around;92;80;S;6;69%;51%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;72;58;A t-storm in spots;68;57;S;9;72%;64%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;77;64;Partly sunny;82;61;WSW;4;38%;2%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;72;53;A t-storm in spots;75;55;NNW;6;54%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;74;52;A t-storm in spots;72;51;NNE;7;70%;65%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;47;Cloudy;66;50;S;5;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;80;57;Increasing clouds;82;58;NE;7;52%;14%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;64;54;Showers and t-storms;73;53;NNW;12;64%;76%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;61;42;Mostly sunny;61;42;N;7;60%;4%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;75;53;Partly sunny;80;55;WSW;8;49%;13%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;69;54;Partly sunny;74;55;NW;10;55%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A touch of rain;58;50;Showers around;63;50;SW;5;72%;89%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;86;65;A t-storm in spots;85;65;NE;4;44%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;75;68;Rain and drizzle;75;56;NE;9;76%;82%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;96;70;Sunny and hot;101;71;NNE;13;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;59;S;5;55%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;80;66;E;4;60%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;99;85;Partly sunny;101;84;S;9;54%;30%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny;67;55;ENE;13;66%;44%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy thunderstorm;85;76;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;76;WSW;6;84%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;A shower or t-storm;65;52;SSE;7;60%;73%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;75;67;Sunny and pleasant;74;66;NNW;10;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;93;73;Lots of sun, warm;96;74;S;11;45%;12%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;88;74;A stray shower;87;73;S;10;73%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;A t-storm around;107;81;E;6;21%;40%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;83;52;A t-storm or two;70;47;NW;7;52%;72%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;86;79;A t-storm around;92;80;S;6;66%;75%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;72;Clouds and sun, nice;91;72;SSE;6;55%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;56;45;Periods of sun;61;47;SE;6;60%;31%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;70;53;A t-storm around;67;52;NW;7;64%;66%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;70;60;A t-storm in spots;69;61;E;12;75%;64%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;SSE;6;60%;51%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;71;53;Clouds and sun;70;49;SE;5;63%;30%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;82;71;Showers and t-storms;83;73;SE;6;79%;84%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A thundershower;74;50;A shower or t-storm;64;46;N;14;63%;74%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;A t-storm in spots;94;80;S;4;71%;68%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;90;78;Some brightening;90;78;S;7;73%;30%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;86;75;Mostly sunny;86;74;ENE;15;59%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;103;78;Mostly sunny;101;78;SSE;6;37%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;95;73;Mostly sunny, nice;92;69;N;11;41%;17%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;82;64;Clouds and sun;79;65;E;5;65%;13%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;6;73%;81%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;96;80;Sunny and very warm;99;83;N;9;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;65;42;Partly sunny;67;46;E;7;55%;18%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;74;52;A stray p.m. t-storm;67;48;NNW;5;55%;74%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;104;85;Hazy sun and hot;101;81;WSW;15;37%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;75;60;A shower or t-storm;78;61;SSE;5;76%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;107;78;Sunny and very warm;108;80;NNW;6;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;76;54;Showers and t-storms;72;54;WSW;6;62%;77%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;Showers and t-storms;84;78;E;15;70%;82%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;SW;6;70%;80%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A t-storm around;97;78;S;9;67%;50%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;WNW;4;83%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;28;Partly sunny, mild;61;29;NNW;7;20%;55%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;83;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;7;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;71;62;Turning sunny;69;62;S;7;74%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds, nice;81;56;Periods of sun;75;57;WSW;6;64%;12%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;62;42;Mostly sunny;63;47;E;6;53%;5%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;72;57;Turning sunny;71;57;S;6;64%;4%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Mostly cloudy;86;76;S;7;70%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;A t-storm in spots;74;58;ENE;5;52%;64%;9

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;82;A t-storm or two;88;80;WSW;11;77%;91%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;73;A morning shower;87;75;NE;4;77%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;SE;6;53%;54%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy;59;52;Spotty showers;61;47;W;9;76%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;83;54;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;ESE;4;21%;23%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;82;74;Showers and t-storms;84;75;SE;8;76%;72%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;69;50;Showers and t-storms;70;53;ESE;7;67%;82%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;79;A morning t-storm;85;78;SW;12;77%;79%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little rain;54;47;Showers around;59;52;W;7;68%;89%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;63;43;Clouds and sun;61;44;N;4;30%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;77;58;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;SSW;6;54%;87%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;84;Hazy sunshine;91;83;WSW;10;71%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;Clouds and sun;76;57;ENE;7;64%;42%;7

New York, United States;Rain tapering off;70;58;Occasional rain;62;52;ENE;9;71%;90%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;Sunny and hot;94;68;WNW;9;25%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;39;27;Rain and drizzle;47;29;W;14;52%;88%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds, humid;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;83;60;SSW;9;68%;94%;8

Oslo, Norway;A t-shower in spots;65;44;Partly sunny;69;42;SSW;5;37%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;63;36;High clouds;63;41;E;11;30%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;84;79;Showers around;86;79;E;10;73%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;SSE;6;81%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this morning;83;75;Heavy p.m. showers;85;74;E;7;82%;81%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;67;44;Mostly sunny;67;45;NNE;8;57%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;77;54;Sunshine and nice;76;53;E;10;42%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;96;77;High clouds;95;78;WSW;5;66%;53%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ESE;9;78%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;74;Some sun, a shower;94;74;ESE;7;47%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;61;52;A t-storm in spots;72;50;NNW;5;58%;64%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;76;59;A little a.m. rain;71;51;E;5;69%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;53;Occasional rain;65;53;SE;5;73%;92%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;76;59;A shower in the a.m.;74;58;SW;7;70%;58%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;74;Showers around;82;74;SSE;8;80%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;49;38;A shower in spots;44;40;SSE;13;52%;79%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;76;57;Showers and t-storms;66;53;NNW;6;71%;77%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;79;70;Mostly sunny;83;71;NE;5;70%;29%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;96;76;Nice with sunshine;94;75;ESE;7;19%;27%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;72;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;N;4;64%;55%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Some sun, pleasant;73;51;N;5;63%;79%;4

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;63;54;Clouds break;63;53;W;12;73%;5%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;77;64;SW;4;83%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;75;A shower or two;82;75;E;15;73%;76%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;74;66;A t-storm in spots;73;66;WSW;3;98%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;83;58;An afternoon shower;77;59;ENE;10;43%;63%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;ENE;3;33%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;83;71;Some sun, a shower;83;71;N;8;72%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun, warm;84;51;Partly sunny;79;54;NNE;4;57%;33%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;68;53;Periods of sun, nice;69;54;NNE;4;70%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;66;Not as warm;74;53;NE;4;73%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;95;75;An afternoon shower;88;70;NE;9;71%;82%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NE;4;80%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;75;49;Partly sunny;78;56;SW;5;47%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;75;A shower in spots;83;73;E;15;70%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;66;49;Periods of sunshine;66;43;N;13;31%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny;67;52;W;8;53%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;94;78;Clearing, summerlike;96;78;ENE;6;59%;27%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;73;53;A t-storm, cooler;65;50;N;12;64%;73%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;82;58;Becoming cloudy;82;59;ESE;8;33%;24%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;81;57;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;NE;8;44%;23%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;Partial sunshine;73;57;SE;9;33%;29%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;95;76;Sunshine, summerlike;99;78;NNE;9;24%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;Partly sunny;79;61;NNE;4;45%;44%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;86;69;Humid with some sun;84;70;SSW;12;65%;66%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;60;46;High clouds, breezy;57;46;E;16;49%;25%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny, humid;79;68;ENE;6;70%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;76;61;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;NNE;10;63%;14%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;70;39;Becoming cloudy;78;48;SSE;13;18%;3%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;67;55;Clouds and sun;68;56;E;4;61%;66%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;66;55;Showers and t-storms;73;52;WNW;9;61%;76%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;WNW;5;54%;55%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;67;51;Showers and t-storms;69;53;N;5;62%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;67;52;A shower or t-storm;68;48;NW;12;76%;74%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;57;48;Cloudy and breezy;61;54;NW;20;72%;78%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;95;77;A t-storm around;95;78;SW;5;56%;55%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;76;51;Partly sunny;77;53;NE;4;39%;29%;11

