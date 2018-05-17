Magisto Marks 100 Million Registered Users

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Today, Magisto is announcing they’ve reached 100 million registered users, including tens of thousands of paying business subscribers. This milestone is another demonstration of the power of video marketing. Additionally, Magisto has recently become a badged Facebook Marketing Partner.

In a recent report, Magisto found that companies will spend an estimated $135 billion on digital video this year. This spend is being fueled by a growing need to drive meaningful engagement and cut through the melee of digital noise. But video isn’t just for large companies. Magisto’s A.I.-powered video creation application enables businesses of all sizes to leverage professional quality online video as a way to personify their marketing message with the speed and agility required of modern marketers. The study found 50 percent of companies create educational videos or customer testimonial videos as a way to create customer engagement via social media.

In fact, 100 million hours of video are watched each day on Facebook and 500 million people watch Facebook videos every day. Additionally, video increases reach and engagement. Facebook videos receive 135 percent more organic reach on average than a Facebook photo. A recent survey conducted by Magisto found that companies are 70 percent more likely to measure the success of digital video based on organic engagement as opposed to traditional ad recall.

“Mobile devices and social media are the portal through which our 100 million users users and people in general engage with video,” said Oren Boiman, CEO of Magisto. “Our mission is to make video a conversational medium by delivering unrivaled ease and efficacy for businesses looking to grow their social influence with video. Our partnership with Facebook is a natural step toward this goal.”

Magisto offers video editing styles specifically designed for Facebook and Instagram and has a native Facebook application. Users can produce video creative on Magisto and upload it directly from the app to a personal Facebook page, a business Facebook page, or their Facebook ads manager. Millions of movies have been shared directly from Magisto to Facebook, with hundreds of millions of video views.

"As a fitness entrepreneur my business is lifestyle-based and depends on sales, all of which are driven by social media exposure,” said Joseph Oniwar, Owner of BAMN 24 Fitness. “The level of ease that Magisto provides in terms of creative solutions is fantastic." Using Magisto to create business videos which he distributed on Facebook, Mr. Oniwar increased the engagement with his Facebook business page by orders of magnitude; views +300 percent, likes +300 percent, shares: +100 percent, comments +300 percent.

About Magisto

Magisto is the world’s most popular smart video storytelling application that uses Emotional Sense Technology™ patented story detection to automatically analyze and edit raw video footage and photos into produced personal video stories and professional marketing videos. Businesses use Magisto to create and deploy video marketing creative with unprecedented ease, agility and speed. Magisto is available for iOS, Android and the Web. It’s not magic, it’s Magisto. For more information, visit magisto.com, or find us @magisto.

