Pimlico Race Course Lights Up the 2018 Preakness Stakes Events With Aruba’s Wi-Fi

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Maryland Jockey Club has deployed Aruba’s Gigabit Wi-Fi network at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland for this week’s Preakness Stakes events which are estimated to draw nearly 180,000 attendees.

While several events will take place throughout the week, the main events include Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, May 18 th and the 143 rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 19 th which is the Middle Jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, featuring the top performing Thoroughbreds from around the world.

Using Aruba wired, wireless and software solutions, the network will cover Pimlico’s 140-acre race course, including the infield, the six-story grandstand building, and the Stronach owner’s chalet. Utilizing Aruba’s ClearPass security solutions, the network will also provide secure connectivity to various other groups at the events including employees, horsemen, photographers, media, ticketing, parking, betting and Point of Sale for over 100 concessionaires.

The Stronach Group, parent company of Pimlico and the Maryland Jockey Club, is committed to enhancing the attendee experience by providing the best-in-class network connectivity and performance. “In this day and age, superior Wi-Fi is expected by our attendees as they rely on their mobile devices not only for connectivity, but also for multiple activities including buying concessions and souvenirs, placing bets, and social media interaction,” said Sal Sinatra, president, Maryland Jockey Club. “We expect them to be pleased with their experience this year.”

About The Stronach Group

The Stronach Group (TSG) is an industry leader in world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, entertainment and pari-mutuel wagering technology. Within our portfolio of racing and gaming businesses, the Company holds some of the greatest brands in the industry including: Santa Anita Park, “The Great Race Place”; Pimlico Race Course, home of the legendary Preakness Stakes; Gulfstream Park, one of Florida's newest entertainment destination centers, and home to the USD $16-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race; Laurel Park; Golden Gate Fields; Portland Meadows; and Rosecroft Raceway. TSG is an industry leader in pari-mutuel technology through its subsidiaries AmTote and Xpressbet and is a major distributor of horse racing content to a global audience through Monarch Content Management. The award winning Adena Springs is the breeding and training facility of The Stronach Group with stables in Kentucky, Florida and Ontario.

About Pimlico Race Course

Historic Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness® Stakes, the middle jewel in horse racing's famed Triple Crown, first opened its doors on October 25, 1870, and is the second oldest racetrack in the United States. Pimlico has played host to racing icons and Baltimoreans have seen the likes of legendary horses such as Man o’ War, Seabiscuit, Secretariat, Affirmed, American Pharoah and Cigar thunder down the stretch in thrilling and memorable competition. For more information on Pimlico, visit www.pimlico.com.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions for enterprises of all sizes worldwide. The company delivers IT solutions that empower organizations to serve the latest generation of mobile-savvy users who rely on cloud-based business apps for every aspect of their work and personal lives.

To learn more, visit Aruba at . For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products visit Airheads Social at .

