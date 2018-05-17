  1. Home
New Taipei City inaugurates a riverside bike park in Xindian   

New Taipei City has just inaugurated a bike park that has bike lanes with wave-shaped and bowl-shaped gentle slops and other interesting designs

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/17 19:48

Photo courtesy of the WRD

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—New Taipei City has just inaugurated a bike park that has bike lanes with wave-shaped slopes, bowl-shaped depressions and other interesting designs, the city’s Water Resources Department said in a news release on Thursday.

The city’s Water Resources Department (WRD) said the bike park is located right under the Ankeng Interchange (安坑交流道) on the right bank of the Xindian River, and the park has an area of about 4,500 square meters.

The space was originally strewn with deserted vehicles and miscellaneous objects, the department said.    

The bike park, which has the advantage of being shaded by the interchange, is a bike-themed recreational spot that gives cyclists a taste of cross-country cycling, the department said, adding that it’s a place suitable for families to enjoy the fun of cycling.

Photo courtesy of the WRD
New Taipei City
Ankeng Interchange
bike park

