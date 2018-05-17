Walmart beats all around, with e-commerce sales rising

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart is reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter with rising e-commerce sales.

The company posted a first-quarter profit of $2.13 billion on Thursday, or 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share, which is 2 cents better than industry analysts were expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company's revenue was $122.69 billion, beating projections for $120.08 billion.

Shares of Walmart Inc. are up almost 3 percent before the opening bell.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMT