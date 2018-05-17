Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005238/en/

RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- New Mexico Homeownership to Get $4.6 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo & Company

DENVER -- Wells Fargo Donates $250,000 for Denver-Aurora Stabilization Efforts Source: Wells Fargo & Company

MCLEAN, Va. -- TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2018 Media Grants Source: TEGNA Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations Source: Activision Blizzard, Inc.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Governor John Bel Edwards Announces Statewide Collaborative Effort to Address Cancer in Louisiana Source: Louisiana Department of Health

PHOENIX -- United Health Foundation Awards $1 Million Partnership Grant to Circle the City Source: UnitedHealthcare

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report Source: FedEx Corp.

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005238/en/

CONTACT: Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA NEBRASKA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSUMER FOUNDATION FUND RAISING MEN

SOURCE: Business Wire

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 07:08 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 07:08 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005238/en