Village Nurseries to Host Fourth Annual Horticultural Encounter Showcasing Planting Themes for Landscape Professionals

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--Village Nurseries, the West Coast Division of TreeTown USA, today announced the Fourth Annual Horticultural Encounter will be held on June 11-22, 2018 at its Miramar Landscape Center in San Diego. The event is designed to provide landscape professionals with a deeper understanding of how and where their plant offerings will thrive.

This year’s Horticultural Encounter Series theme -"Plants With a Purpose" - will introduce landscape professionals to plant material and applications that go beyond beautifying the environment to serving greater purposes, from therapeutic gardens and pollinator habitats, to edible landscapes and plants for cut flowers and foliage. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help landscape professionals keep current on the latest plant material trends, Village Nurseries introduced a new focus for this year’s Horticultural Encounter Series: Plants With a Purpose. The goal of this series is to introduce landscape professionals to plant material and applications that go beyond beautifying the environment to serving greater purposes, from therapeutic gardens and pollinator habitats, to edible landscapes and plants for cut flowers and foliage.

Landscape professionals will be able to tour through several plant vignettes showcasing plants best suited for today’s landscape situations:

Therapeutic in Nature: plants promoting health and happiness Perfect Pairings: plants bringing out the best in each other Edible Excellence: edible plants for the landscape Partners in Pollination: natural habitat for bees, birds, and other living things Blaze Battlers: fire resistant plants Nice and Natural Defense: deer and rabbit resistant plants

Reservations are required for all Horticultural Encounter tours, which can include a group of associates or company teams. To schedule a tour, contact Suzie Wiest at (858) 699-0442 or email at swiest@villagenurseries.com.

Guest Speaker Series

June 22, 2018 2:00PM – 3:00PM: Mark Epstein, Principal, Hafs Epstein Landscape Architecture

The field of horticultural therapy is on the rise, and Mark Epstein brings over 20 years of experience in the field of designing therapeutic landscapes to explain the precedence of therapeutic gardens, design approach and process for effective participatory design of healthcare gardens.

June 22, 2018 3:00PM – 4:00PM: Teresia Hazen, M.Ed., HTR, QMHP, Legacy Health System

A recognized leader in the field of horticultural therapy, Teresia Hazen will discuss the health benefits of therapeutic gardens and the plants that create healthier communities. Her presentation will include numerous resources for landscape professionals to implement therapeutic landscape design into their work.

RSVPs for the Guest Speaker Series are appreciated to ensure ample seating and food. To make a reservation, contact Leigh Schaffer at (714) 279-3114 or email vevents@villagenurseries.com. Future encounters will be held September 10-21 at Village Nurseries Orange and October 22-26 at Village Nurseries Sacramento.

About TreeTown USA and Village Nurseries

TreeTown USA, founded in 2001 is a privately-owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 16 growing facilities totaling over 4,000 production acres across Texas, Florida and, through its West Coast Division, Village Nurseries, in California. The combined company is known for its broad mix of high-quality plant material that includes over 1,000 unique plant selections and variations. The company has forged partnerships with respected growers and breeders such as Monrovia, Anthony Tesselaar International,Plant Haven International and Sunset Western Gardens Collection. To learn more about TreeTown USA and Village Nurseries, visit the companies’ websites at http://www.treetownusa.com and https://www.villagenurseries.com.

