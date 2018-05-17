  1. Home
  2. World

Captain Gianluigi Buffon leaving Juventus but not retiring

By  Associated Press
2018/05/17 18:02

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 filer, Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon waves as he leaves the pitch after the elimination of his team in the

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018 filer, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, right, shakes hands with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo after the

FILE - In this Saturday, July 2, 2016 file photo, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon waves as he leaves the pitch after losing the Euro 2016 quarterfin

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 filer, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon waves to fans at the end of the Champions League group D soccer ma

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has announced he is leaving the Italian club and considering playing elsewhere.

Buffon, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, was expected to announce his retirement at a news conference at Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

Instead, while the 40-year-old Buffon says the Serie A match against Hellas Verona on Saturday will be his last for Juventus, he has received offers to play elsewhere which have changed his mind about retiring.

Buffon retired from the national team in November when Italy lost a World Cup playoff to Sweden but recently returned for friendlies. He was an integral member of the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup.

Buffon could bid the national team goodbye for good in a friendly on June 4 against the Netherlands at Allianz Stadium.