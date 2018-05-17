Captain Gianluigi Buffon leaving Juventus but not retiring

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has announced he is leaving the Italian club and considering playing elsewhere.

Buffon, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, was expected to announce his retirement at a news conference at Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

Instead, while the 40-year-old Buffon says the Serie A match against Hellas Verona on Saturday will be his last for Juventus, he has received offers to play elsewhere which have changed his mind about retiring.

Buffon retired from the national team in November when Italy lost a World Cup playoff to Sweden but recently returned for friendlies. He was an integral member of the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup.

Buffon could bid the national team goodbye for good in a friendly on June 4 against the Netherlands at Allianz Stadium.