AI Expo: The AI Expo Europe Announces Initial Line-up of Keynote Speakers for Amsterdam Event

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2018--The AI Expo Europe is set to arrive in the hub of AI innovation, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in under 6 weeks’ time and aims to ‘deliver AI for a smarter future.’ The leading conference and exhibition will take place in the RAI, Amsterdam on 27-28 June, with over 8,000 attendees coming together to hear keynote presentations, panel discussions and to explore the start-up innovation area, focusing on the latest innovations in the AI & IoT landscape. The AI Expo Europe Conference and Exhibition, is co-located with the IoT Tech Expo and the Blockchain Expo, so attendees can expect to learn about the convergence of three technologies that are driving IT spending in 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005078/en/

The AI Expo Europe, the leading Artificial Intelligence conference & exhibition to arrive soon in Amsterdam. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first phase of confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Richard Vdovjak, Principal scientist in Data Science and AI, Philips Healthcare Peter Jackson, Chief Data Officer, Southern Water Max Amordeluso, EU Lead Evangelist Alexa , Amazon Martine Van Der Lee, Director Social Media, KLM Arka Sarkar, Product Owner, Data Science, Booking.com Simon Poole, Head of Technology, Just Eat Simon Morel, Partner & Head of Product, BotSupply Dor Kedem, Senior Data Scientist, ING Filippo F.G. Della Casa, Head of Analytics, Leithà – Unipol Group Julio Peironcely, Head of Data Science team, Schiphol Airport Alex Sierkov, Director Product, Search and Machine Learning, HomeToGo Alexander Denev, Executive Director – Head of Quantitative Research and Advanced Analytics, IHS Markit Tom Ollerton, Innovation Director, We Are Social Daniel Gilbert, Director of Data, News UK Michael McDaid, Sales Director Europe, Progress DataRPM Britta Muzyk-Tikovsky, Managing Director, Capscovil

Over the two days, attendees can get access to a co-located exhibition with over 300 exhibitors, 18 conference tracks with a brand-new AI agenda set to feature four important strands in the AI ecosystem. These are:

The AI Expo Europe is set to be the place to network, promote and showcase your brand alongside an audience of c-suite executives and venture capitalists. Attendees who purchase an Expo Pass will have access to exclusive networking opportunities, including a VIP Delegate area at the show and a networking party, where you can network with European based innovators from around the globe.

Click here to register for your free or paid pass to the on the 27-28thJune in Amsterdam.

Early bird rate ends Friday 18thMay so if you are looking for full conference and networking access, you can save up to €250 on your conference and networking pass (Gold/Ultimate) when you book then. Don’t miss the arrival of the AI Expo Europe in the thriving world-class artificial intelligence hub!

You can find out more about the World Series 2018 and register for each event here:

– 27-28thJune 2018, RAI, Amsterdam

– 28-29thNovember 2018, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

– 25-26thApril 2019, Olympia Grand, London

About AI Expo

The AI Expo WorldSeries ( https://www.ai-expo.net/ ) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations and strategies in the AI arena. It brings together key industries including Enterprise, Consumer, Digital Transformation, Marketing, Automotive, HR & Recruitment, Finance, Insurance, Government, Public Sector, Retail, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, Cyber Security and Developer platforms.

For speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries please contact the team at enquiries@ai-expo.net

or call on +44 (0) 117 980 9020.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005078/en/

CONTACT: AI Expo

Anna Fry

Marketing Executive

+44117 980 9020

anna@ai-expo.net

KEYWORD: EUROPE NETHERLANDS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: AI Expo Europe

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/17/2018 04:00 AM/DISC: 05/17/2018 04:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005078/en