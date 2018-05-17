Reyna helps Whitecaps to 2-2 draw with Earthquakes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps rally for a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Cristian Techera also scored for Vancouver (4-5-3), which is 1-4-2 in its last seven games.

Danny Hoesen and Nick Lima scored for San Jose (2-5-3, which is 1-5-3 in its last nine.

Brian Rowe started his second consecutive game for Vancouver with usual starting goalie Stefan Marinovic out with a sprained knee.

Lima put the Earthquakes ahead 2-1 in the 53rd minute. The Whitecaps gave too much space to midfielder Valeri Qazaishvili, allowing him to dribble into Vancouver territory. He passed to Lima, who scored his first goal of the year on a bending shot.

Reyna tied it in the 64th. Left back Marcel de Jong sent a long ball into the box. Reyna headed a shot that bounced off the back of San Jose defender Shea Salinas and past Earthquakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

Vancouver opened the scoring in the 19th minute on a pretty three-way passing play. Midfielder Felipe feathered a ball to Reyna. He slipped a pass to an open Techera who beat Tarbell with a low shot.

Hoesen tied the game in the first minute of first-half injury time. The Netherlands native got behind the Whitecaps' defense, took a long pass from Florian Jungwirth, and lifted a shot over Rowe for his team-leading fifth of the season.