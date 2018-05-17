  1. Home
Taiwan High Speed Rail to operate 100 additional trains for Dragon Boat Festival holiday, ticket booking starting May 19

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/17 15:18

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) announced Thursday that the company will operate a total of 100 additional trains for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, and the ticket booking for the period June 15 – 19 will start at midnight, 00:00, on May 19.

This year’s Dragon Boat Festival falls on Monday, June 18, and therefore it’s a three-day holiday from June 16 - 18.    

Expecting a rush of passengers during the holiday period, the THSR will operate a total of 800 trains, including the 100 additional trains, in the five days from June 15 – 19, the company said.    

The THSR said it will still maintain the discounts for early birds and college students during the Dragon Boat Festival period. There are 263 trains or 32% of all trains during the period that offer discounts to early birds, according to the company.

Passengers purchase tickets 5 to 28 days in advance will have opportunities to enjoy 35%, 20% or 10% discounts off the original prices, the company said. 

Please click early birds and college students for the timetables of both discount measures. 

 
THSR
Dragon Boat Festival

