Photo of the Day: Sunrise over Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the photo above, the sun rises over Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan's Nantou County.

Situated in Nantou County's Yuchi Township, Sun Moon Lake is the largest body of fresh water in Taiwan at 7.93 km2 (3.06 sq mi). The name comes from the east side of the lake which resembles the diamond shape of a shining sun, while the west side of the lake resembles a crescent moon.

The area was first settled by the indigenous Thao people, who named the solitary island inside that lake Lalu.