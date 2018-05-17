Earthquakes-Whitecaps, Sums

|San Jose
First half_1, Vancouver, Techera, 2 (Reyna, Felipe), 19th minute. 2, San Jose, Hoesen, 5 (Jungwirth), 46th.
Second half_3, San Jose, Lima, 1 (Qazaishvili), 53rd. 4, Vancouver, Reyna, 1 (De Jong, Felipe), 64th.
Goalies_San Jose, Andrew Tarbell; Vancouver, Brian Rowe.
Yellow Cards_Godoy, San Jose, 73rd; Jungwirth, San Jose, 87th.
Referee_Armando Villareal. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Adam Garner. 4th Official_David Gantar.
A_17,357 (22,120)
|Lineups
San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Harold Cummings, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Jimmy Ockford; Anibal Godoy, Valeri Qazaishvili (Chris Wondolowski, 84th), Shea Salinas (Francois Affolter, 81st), Jackson Yueill (Fatai Alashe, 88th); Magnus Eriksson, Danny Hoesen.
Vancouver_Brian Rowe; Jose Aja, Sean Franklin, Efrain Juarez, Kendall Waston; Marcel De Jong, Felipe Martins; Alphonso Davies, Kei Kamara, Yordy Reyna (Nicolas Mezquida, 84th), Cristian Techera (Brek Shea, 81st).