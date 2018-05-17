  1. Home
2018/05/17 12:37
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 39 150 44 53 .353
JMartinez Bos 41 160 28 55 .344
Simmons LAA 41 152 26 52 .342
MMachado Bal 42 161 25 55 .342
Brantley Cle 32 130 19 44 .338
Lowrie Oak 42 169 17 55 .325
MDuffy TB 30 121 9 39 .322
Castellanos Det 39 152 21 48 .316
DGordon Sea 41 168 24 53 .315
Lindor Cle 42 175 36 55 .314
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; JMartinez, Boston, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; JMartinez, Boston, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3.