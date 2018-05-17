  1. Home
NBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/17 12:19
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Boston 2, Cleveland 0

Sunday, May 13: Boston 108, Cleveland 83

Tuesday, May 15: Boston 107, Cleveland 94

Saturday, May 19: Boston at Cleveland

Monday, May 21: Boston at Cleveland

x-Wednesday, May 23: Cleveland at Boston

x-Friday, May 25: Boston at Cleveland

x-Sunday, May 27: Cleveland at Boston

Western Conference
Golden State 1, Houston 1

Monday, May 14: Golden State 119, Houston 106

Wednesday, May 16: Houston 127, Golden State 105

Sunday, May 20: Houston at Golden State

Tuesday, May 22: Houston at Golden State

Thursday, May 24: Golden State at Houston

x-Saturday, May 26: Houston at Golden State

x-Monday, May 28: Golden State at Houston