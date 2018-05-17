Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|200
|310
|000—6
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Bauer, C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; R.Carpenter, Lewicki (6) and Greiner. W_Bauer 3-3. L_R.Carpenter 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Brantley (6).
___
|Tampa Bay
|301
|010
|000—5
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|120
|000—3
|8
|0
Faria, Roe (5), Andriese (6), Colome (9) and W.Ramos; Hammel, Keller (7), Boyer (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Andriese 1-1. L_Hammel 0-5. Sv_Colome (9). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (10).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|014—5
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
Colon, Diekman (8), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and C.Perez, Chirinos; Bergman, Pazos (8), Vincent (8), Rzepczynski (9), Altavilla (9) and Freitas. W_Colon 2-1. L_Pazos 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Seager (8).
___
|Oakland
|000
|020
|101—4
|5
|1
|Boston
|300
|003
|00x—6
|9
|0
Cahill, Dull (6), Hatcher (7), Coulombe (8) and Lucroy; Sale, M.Barnes (6), Hembree (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Sale 4-1. L_Cahill 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (12). HRs_Oakland, Joyce (5), Olson (6), Semien (4). Boston, Bogaerts (5), Martinez (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|100—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Pivetta, Hunter (8), Garcia (8), E.Ramos (9), Neris (9) and Knapp; Cashner, Bleier (6), Givens (7), Scott (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Pivetta 3-2. L_Cashner 1-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (5). Baltimore, Jones (7).
___
|Chicago
|010
|010
|000—2
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|10x—3
|4
|0
Santiago, Fry (6), Soria (7), N.Jones (8) and Narvaez; Taillon, E.Santana (6), Feliz (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_E.Santana 1-0. L_Soria 0-2. Sv_F.Vazquez (8). HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (2), Garcia (2).
___
|Toronto
|100
|233
|003—12
|15
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|4
|0
Happ, Loup (8), D.Barnes (9) and Maile; Wheeler, Gsellman (5), A.Ramos (6), Rhame (6), Baumann (8) and Lobaton. W_Happ 5-3. L_Wheeler 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (7), Smoak (6), Urena (1). New York, Nimmo (2).
___
|St. Louis
|210
|010
|210—7
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|110
|001
|020—5
|10
|0
Mikolas, Cecil (5), Bowman (6), Jor.Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (8) and Pena; Lynn, Rogers (4), Magill (5), Pressly (6), Duke (7), P.Hughes (8), Reed (9) and Garver. W_Jor.Hicks 2-1. L_Lynn 1-4. Sv_Norris (9). HRs_St. Louis, Pham (8). Minnesota, Morrison (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|400
|010
|100—6
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|201
|000
|000—3
|12
|0
Harvey, W.Peralta (5), J.Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Suarez, Gearrin (7), Valdez (8) and Hundley. W_J.Hughes 2-2. L_Suarez 1-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (8), Gennett (7). San Francisco, Belt (9).
___
|Milwaukee
|320
|120
|000—8
|10
|0
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
Woodruff, Albers (6), Jennings (7), Lopez (9) and Bandy; Koch, McFarland (5), De La Rosa (8), Chafin (9) and Avila, Murphy. W_Woodruff 2-0. L_Koch 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (4), Shaw (10), Saladino (2), Santana (2). Arizona, Descalso (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|104
|000—5
|10
|1
|Miami
|101
|031
|00x—6
|11
|1
Buehler, Baez (6), Fields (7), Hudson (8), Alexander (8) and Grandal; E.Hernandez, Tazawa (6), Steckenrider (6), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Steckenrider 2-1. L_Baez 1-2. Sv_Ziegler (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (7). Miami, Bour (9), Realmuto (6).