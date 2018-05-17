Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 200 310 000—6 10 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 1

Bauer, C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; R.Carpenter, Lewicki (6) and Greiner. W_Bauer 3-3. L_R.Carpenter 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Brantley (6).

___

Tampa Bay 301 010 000—5 10 1 Kansas City 000 120 000—3 8 0

Faria, Roe (5), Andriese (6), Colome (9) and W.Ramos; Hammel, Keller (7), Boyer (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Andriese 1-1. L_Hammel 0-5. Sv_Colome (9). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (10).

___

Texas 000 000 014—5 7 0 Seattle 000 000 001—1 6 1

Colon, Diekman (8), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and C.Perez, Chirinos; Bergman, Pazos (8), Vincent (8), Rzepczynski (9), Altavilla (9) and Freitas. W_Colon 2-1. L_Pazos 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Seager (8).

___

Oakland 000 020 101—4 5 1 Boston 300 003 00x—6 9 0

Cahill, Dull (6), Hatcher (7), Coulombe (8) and Lucroy; Sale, M.Barnes (6), Hembree (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Sale 4-1. L_Cahill 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (12). HRs_Oakland, Joyce (5), Olson (6), Semien (4). Boston, Bogaerts (5), Martinez (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia 000 003 100—4 9 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 4 0

Pivetta, Hunter (8), Garcia (8), E.Ramos (9), Neris (9) and Knapp; Cashner, Bleier (6), Givens (7), Scott (8), Brach (9) and Sisco. W_Pivetta 3-2. L_Cashner 1-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (5). Baltimore, Jones (7).

___

Chicago 010 010 000—2 8 1 Pittsburgh 020 000 10x—3 4 0

Santiago, Fry (6), Soria (7), N.Jones (8) and Narvaez; Taillon, E.Santana (6), Feliz (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_E.Santana 1-0. L_Soria 0-2. Sv_F.Vazquez (8). HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (2), Garcia (2).

___

Toronto 100 233 003—12 15 0 New York 000 000 001— 1 4 0

Happ, Loup (8), D.Barnes (9) and Maile; Wheeler, Gsellman (5), A.Ramos (6), Rhame (6), Baumann (8) and Lobaton. W_Happ 5-3. L_Wheeler 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (7), Smoak (6), Urena (1). New York, Nimmo (2).

___

St. Louis 210 010 210—7 13 1 Minnesota 110 001 020—5 10 0

Mikolas, Cecil (5), Bowman (6), Jor.Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (8) and Pena; Lynn, Rogers (4), Magill (5), Pressly (6), Duke (7), P.Hughes (8), Reed (9) and Garver. W_Jor.Hicks 2-1. L_Lynn 1-4. Sv_Norris (9). HRs_St. Louis, Pham (8). Minnesota, Morrison (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 400 010 100—6 9 0 San Francisco 201 000 000—3 12 0

Harvey, W.Peralta (5), J.Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Suarez, Gearrin (7), Valdez (8) and Hundley. W_J.Hughes 2-2. L_Suarez 1-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (8), Gennett (7). San Francisco, Belt (9).

___

Milwaukee 320 120 000—8 10 0 Arizona 200 000 000—2 4 0

Woodruff, Albers (6), Jennings (7), Lopez (9) and Bandy; Koch, McFarland (5), De La Rosa (8), Chafin (9) and Avila, Murphy. W_Woodruff 2-0. L_Koch 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (4), Shaw (10), Saladino (2), Santana (2). Arizona, Descalso (5).

___

Los Angeles 000 104 000—5 10 1 Miami 101 031 00x—6 11 1

Buehler, Baez (6), Fields (7), Hudson (8), Alexander (8) and Grandal; E.Hernandez, Tazawa (6), Steckenrider (6), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Steckenrider 2-1. L_Baez 1-2. Sv_Ziegler (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (7). Miami, Bour (9), Realmuto (6).