1 dead 1 injured after Taiwanese man goes on naked road rage rampage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese man went on a rampage in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City on Tuesday (May 15), which at one one point included him stripping naked, resulted in one death, one injury and seven damaged vehicles, reported Liberty Times.

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a 25-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳) smashed his car into two scooters and a car parked at a stop light on Changshou Raod in Taoyuan's Guishan District. Both scooter drivers were injured, with a 67-year old surnamed Wu (吳) suffering fatal head trauma and the other, a 49-year-old surnamed Kuo (郭), sustaining minor abrasions to the head.

After crashing into the three vehicles, Wu sped off, drove another 750 meters and hit another three vehicles, before smashing into a truck. After his car became stuck, Wu leaped out of his vehicle, stripped off his clothes down to his red underwear and started attacking motorists with an extendable baton.



Wu menacing motorists. (Photo from 黑色豪門企業)

Next, he stripped off his underwear and continued to swing his weapon at passing drivers, who did their best to try and dodge him. Bystanders eventually wrestled him to the ground and pinned him until police could apprehend him.



Wu menacing motorists. (Photo from 黑色豪門企業)

Police said that there was no presence of alcohol in his system, but because he could not respond coherently to police questioning, he is also being tested for drugs.

After receiving treatment for minor injuries at the hospital, Wu was sent to the prosecutor's office for negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.



Wu being restrained. (Photo from 黑色豪門企業)