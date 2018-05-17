Youfoodz Selects DSI to Optimise Inventory Management

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Youfoodz has selected DSI to optimise inventory movement and operations from raw materials to finished goods.

Youfoodz is an Australian food delivery service that provides premade healthy meals, snacks and drinks to their customers. They use market-fresh ingredients sent directly to their kitchens, then delivered to customers’ doors in 48 hours or less. Their mission is to give customers freedom in all aspects of their lives and their premade meals give people more time to spend doing what they love.

Youfoodz has experienced significant growth and needed a solution to help support their manufacturing and distribution initiatives while leveraging their NetSuite ERP. As Youfoodz’s number of orders grew exponentially, manual processes made it difficult to plan and execute a high volume of orders. Due to the high volume and SKU range of meals and snacks, a real-time, agile solution was required to ensure each process was optimised for each operator.

Youfoodz will leverage DSI’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) and standard apps to optimise inventory through the cooking process as well as streamline operations for direct-to-customer (B2C) and wholesale (B2B) picking. The solution will increase accuracy, productivity, traceability and inventory availability across Youfoodz’s organisation.

“We pride ourselves on using only the freshest ingredients, and an effective inventory management system will enable us to effectively deliver on that promise,” said Lance Giles, Chief Executive Officer, Youfoodz. “DSI’s batch and lot tracking capabilities will ensure our food is not only delicious, but also as fresh as possible.”

Warehouse and cooking tasks across the organisation will be optimised by providing operators and users with specific, accurate data relevant to each individual task. Additionally, mobilising the organisation will reduce double handling and manual processing, ultimately increasing labour utilisation and reducing errors.

“Youfoodz has selected DSI to achieve real-time visibility and better execution throughout the supply chain,” said Mark Goode, Chief Operating Officer, DSI. “As they continue to grow, our solutions will scale alongside them and serve as an enabler to provide an ongoing, optimised supply chain.”

About Youfoodz

Youfoodz is an Australian food delivery service dedicated to providing fresh, healthy meals, snack and drinks to customers. Visit https://youfoodz.com/ to learn more.

About DSI

DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ company that provides mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

