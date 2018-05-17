  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/17 07:12
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 38 146 43 51 .349
JMartinez Bos 40 157 26 54 .344
Simmons LAA 40 149 26 51 .342
MMachado Bal 42 161 25 55 .342
Brantley Cle 32 130 19 44 .338
Lowrie Oak 41 167 17 55 .329
MDuffy TB 30 121 9 39 .322
Castellanos Det 39 152 21 48 .316
DGordon Sea 41 168 24 53 .315
Lindor Cle 42 175 36 55 .314
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4.