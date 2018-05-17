|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Boston
|28
|14
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|22
|21
|.512
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|22
|.463
|9½
|Baltimore
|13
|29
|.310
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|21
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|18
|21
|.462
|1½
|Detroit
|19
|23
|.452
|2
|Kansas City
|13
|30
|.302
|8½
|Chicago
|10
|29
|.256
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|17
|.595
|1
|Seattle
|24
|17
|.585
|1½
|Oakland
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Texas
|16
|27
|.372
|10½
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 5½ innings, susp.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, ppd.
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 9, Cleveland 8
Oakland 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 5½ innings, susp.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 6, Detroit 0
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 5
Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3
Texas 5, Seattle 1
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-2) at Boston (Price 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.