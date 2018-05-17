Lars von Trier on his controversial Cannes return

Director Lars von Trier, left, and actor Matt Dillon pose for portrait photographs for the film 'The House That Jack Built', at the 71st international
CANNES, France (AP) — After being banished for seven years, Lars von Trier has not come back to the Cannes Film Festival brimming with remorse.
Instead, he has detonated "The House That Jack Built," a 2½-hour serial killer drama nasty enough to spark dozens of walkouts at its premiere.
Some critics called it a quintessential von Trier film about the nature of art and the reaches of empathy. Others called the film that features scenes of child murder, female mutilation and piles of frozen corpses "repulsive" and "irredeemably unpleasant."
In an interview, the Danish provocateur questioned why he is the only one to be declared "persona non grata" at Cannes. He noted the same term wasn't leveled on Harvey Weinstein.