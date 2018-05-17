Polish president meets with mayor on statue removal dispute

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Poland's president has met with a New Jersey mayor who stirred controversy recently by making plans to move a statue honoring Polish World War II victims.

President Andrzej Duda placed a wreath at the Katyn memorial in Jersey City on Wednesday.

Some members of the local Polish community have protested Mayor Steven Fulop's plans to relocate the statue depicting a soldier stabbed with a bayonet to a nearby waterfront park to make way for a redevelopment project.

Fulop said Duda told him Wednesday he would prefer the statue remain, but if it must be moved, it should go to a place of dignity and respect.

The statue is next to the Hudson River across from New York City. It honors the estimated 22,000 Poles massacred by Soviet troops in 1940.