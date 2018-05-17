The Latest: Daughter says mother kept her, sisters hostage

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on an Oklahoma woman accused of stabbing one child and fleeing another (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A Tulsa woman's 9-year-old daughter told investigators her mother held her and her two sisters hostage in their home for a week before the woman allegedly stabbed her 11-year-old daughter 50 to 70 times, struck her head with a pickaxe and set the home on fire.

The woman, 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad, is accused of attacking her eldest daughter Monday night and fleeing with her 8-year-old daughter, who was found safe with her mother Tuesday. Ahmad was being held without bond Wednesday on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with intent to kill.

An arrest report indicates the 9-year-old girl told detectives the girls' mother "forced them to stay in their rooms without food or water" and threatened to stab them if they tried to leave.

___

8:29 a.m.

A Tulsa woman remains jailed without bond Wednesday morning after authorities accused her of stabbing her eldest daughter and setting their home on fire.

Taheerah Ahmad was arrested Tuesday afternoon after witnesses recognized her vehicle and called police. Authorities accuse her of attacking her 11-year-old daughter and fleeing with her 8-year-old daughter. The younger daughter, who authorities initially said was 7, was found safe.

Ahmad told police she became upset about two of her three girls reading a book.

The mother is being held on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with the intent to kill. Her 11-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Video of the arrest shot by KOTV in Tulsa shows the 8-year-old playing in an SUV as officers led her mother away in handcuffs.