  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/17 05:22
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 39 143 23 51 .357
Markakis Atl 41 166 30 56 .337
Gennett Cin 41 155 19 50 .323
Cabrera NYM 38 150 23 48 .320
FFreeman Atl 41 154 29 49 .318
Dickerson Pit 38 148 21 47 .318
Arenado Col 38 139 22 44 .317
Pham StL 36 125 30 39 .312
Posey SF 35 129 17 40 .310
SMarte Pit 41 159 30 49 .308
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 9; 10 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; Cespedes, New York, 28.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.