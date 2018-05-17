Giro d'Italia Results

Wednesday Osimo, Italy 11th Stage

156 kilometers (97 miles) from Assisi to Osimo, with a pair of Category 3 climbs and a finishing Category 4

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 3:25:53.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :02 behind.

3. Davide Formolo, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, :05.

4. Alexandre Geniez, France, AG2R La Mondiale, :08.

5. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

6. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

7. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

8. Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Quick-Step Floors, :11.

9. Rohan Dennis, Australia, BMC Racing, :18.

10. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, :21.

Also

23. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :40.

Overall Standings (After 11 of 21 stages)

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 47:08:21.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :47.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:04.

4. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, 1:18.

5. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 1:56.

6. George Bennett, New Zealand, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:09.

7. Rohan Dennis, Australia, BMC Racing, 2:36.

8. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 2:54.

9. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:55.

10. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 3:10.

Also

11. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 3:20.