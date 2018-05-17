BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 38 146 43 51 .349 JMartinez Bos 40 157 26 54 .344 Simmons LAA 40 149 26 51 .342 MMachado Bal 42 161 25 55 .342 Brantley Cle 32 130 19 44 .338 Lowrie Oak 41 167 17 55 .329 MDuffy TB 30 121 9 39 .322 DGordon Sea 40 164 24 52 .317 Castellanos Det 39 152 21 48 .316 Segura Sea 40 171 29 54 .316 Soler KC 37 133 19 42 .316 Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4.