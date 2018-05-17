  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/17 04:50
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 12 .700
Boston 28 14 .667 1
Toronto 22 21 .512
Tampa Bay 18 22 .450 10
Baltimore 13 29 .310 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 21 .500
Minnesota 18 20 .474 1
Detroit 19 23 .452 2
Kansas City 13 29 .310 8
Chicago 10 29 .256
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 17 .614
Los Angeles 25 17 .595 1
Seattle 24 17 .585
Oakland 21 21 .500 5
Texas 16 27 .372 10½

___

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Baltimore, ppd.

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 9, Cleveland 8

Oakland 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 6, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-2) at Boston (Price 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.