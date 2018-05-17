Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced that Miguel Edwards has joined Kemper as Chief Information Officer for the Life and Health Division.

Edwards will report to Charles Brooks, SVP, Operations and Systems, and Mark Green, President, Life and Health Division. He will be based in Chicago and responsible for strategic technology investments and applications to improve the Life and Health Division’s ability to evolve digital platforms, improve the customer experience, and support key growth initiatives.

“Miguel brings strong experience and a proven track record of leadership to Kemper, and he’ll be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Brooks. Added Green: “Miguel’s ability to accelerate business strategy, company growth, and industry innovation will be a strong benefit to Kemper as we continue to transform our technology to create leading-edge solutions for our agents and customers.”

Edwards joins Kemper from Allstate Insurance, where he served as Vice President, Strategy & Operations for Allstate Brand Distribution. He has held a variety of technology and leadership roles including serving as Senior Vice President at Cover-All Technologies, Inc., as well as Director, Business Engagement – Global Information Technology at Willis North America. Edwards received a BA in Business Administration from Metropolitan College of New York and an MBA from Rider University.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers. With $8 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and businesses. Kemper's businesses collectively:

Offer insurance for home, auto, life, health and valuables Service six million policies Represented by 20,000 agents and brokers Employ 5,550 associates dedicated to providing exceptional service Licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia

Learn more about Kemper.

