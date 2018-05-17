Nutanix Appoints Sankalp Saxena to Lead Operations in India

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Nutanix ® (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that it has named Sankalp Saxena as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Operations of its India subsidiary. In this role, Saxena will be responsible for leading Nutanix’s India operations and executing on the company’s growth strategy, including product innovation, talent acquisition and brand building.

“Sankalp is a rare mix of a builder-maker and a manager-at-scale,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix Founder, CEO, and Chairman. “We look at India as a center of technology, both organic and inorganic. His authentic leadership style, obsession for the frontline, and deep conviction in continuous improvement will help reinforce our customer-centric culture as we transform into a scrappy big startup.”

In his role, Saxena will lead India operations in Bangalore and Pune. The India engineering, design, support, and operations teams have made significant contributions to product and customer development at Nutanix. In March, Nutanix announced yet another innovation from a U.S.-based company with a large operation in India, with its acquisition of Minjar, the makers of the cloud management platform, Botmetric.

As the leader of operations in India, Saxena will also build on the momentum of the regional team and collaborate with global leadership to shape and execute India’s long-term and short-term growth strategy. Saxena will also work closely with Sunil Mahale, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, Nutanix India business, to support continued customer growth.

Saxena brings to Nutanix more than 30 years of multinational experience managing, growing and working with Fortune 500 companies and technology startups. Most recently, he served as Founder of Transformation Labs, where he led a team that focused on identifying and mentoring early stage startups to bring innovative ideas to market. Sankalp has been responsible for customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and global development centers for companies such as i2, SLK, and IBS. He has been a global professional, having worked in the US, Japan, and India. Saxena holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Lehigh University.

“The combination of amazing people, products, and significant market opportunities for disruptive growth sum up the reasons I am thrilled to be part of Nutanix,” said Sankalp Saxena. “I look forward to working closely with the team to scale our India operations. Leading operations and strategy from this country for a worldwide customer base is a tremendous opportunity, as we build India into a global center of excellence.”

