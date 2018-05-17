Man barricades self after firing at officers serving warrant

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man has opened fire on officers trying to serve an arrest warrant, prompting a standoff and a shelter-in-place order for neighbors.

Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said nobody was struck when the suspect opened fire with a rifle at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Perkins says officers did not return fire. Police pulled back, took cover and established a perimeter around the house as the man barricaded himself inside.

The regional SWAT team was called to the scene.

The suspect's name has not been released. Perkins describes the man as a "fugitive from justice," and says it will take time to work on a plan to get the man out of the house.

Residents of several homes were asked to shelter in place while police negotiated with the man to surrender.