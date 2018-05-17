US, Qatar, Gulf nations join to bolster Hezbollah sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Qatar and its adversaries in the Persian Gulf crisis have finally agreed to do something together: join the U.S. in placing terror sanctions on the Iranian ally Hezbollah.

The U.S. Treasury Department says Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations are slapping sanctions on Hezbollah's senior leadership. The sanctions are being coordinated by a U.S.-Gulf partnership called the Terrorist Financing and Targeting Center.

The group was formed last May. Shortly thereafter, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut off ties to Qatar and moved to isolate it economically. The spat has remained in a stalemate.

Most of the Hezbollah officials were already under heavy U.S. sanctions. The Trump administration has been targeting Lebanese Hezbollah recently to increase pressure on its patron, Iran.