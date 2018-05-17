  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 114.50 114.50 112.45 113.25 Up .35
Jul 119.50 Up .25
Jul 117.05 117.55 116.85 117.30 Up .35
Sep 119.25 119.85 119.15 119.50 Up .25
Dec 122.95 123.35 122.65 123.00 Up .20
Mar 126.50 126.85 126.15 126.50 Up .20
May 128.80 129.20 128.50 128.80 Up .20
Jul 131.00 131.35 130.70 131.00 Up .20
Sep 133.00 133.25 132.65 132.95 Up .15
Dec 135.75 135.85 135.35 135.60 Up .10
Mar 138.55 138.55 138.05 138.20 Up .05
May 140.30 140.30 139.80 139.90 Up .05
Jul 142.00 142.00 141.40 141.55 Up .05
Sep 143.55 143.55 142.95 143.20 Up .05
Dec 146.10 146.10 145.25 145.55 Up .05
Mar 147.95 Up .05