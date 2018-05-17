New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|114.50
|114.50
|112.45
|113.25
|Up
|.35
|Jul
|119.50
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|117.05
|117.55
|116.85
|117.30
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|119.25
|119.85
|119.15
|119.50
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|122.95
|123.35
|122.65
|123.00
|Up
|.20
|Mar
|126.50
|126.85
|126.15
|126.50
|Up
|.20
|May
|128.80
|129.20
|128.50
|128.80
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|131.00
|131.35
|130.70
|131.00
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|133.00
|133.25
|132.65
|132.95
|Up
|.15
|Dec
|135.75
|135.85
|135.35
|135.60
|Up
|.10
|Mar
|138.55
|138.55
|138.05
|138.20
|Up
|.05
|May
|140.30
|140.30
|139.80
|139.90
|Up
|.05
|Jul
|142.00
|142.00
|141.40
|141.55
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|143.55
|143.55
|142.95
|143.20
|Up
|.05
|Dec
|146.10
|146.10
|145.25
|145.55
|Up
|.05
|Mar
|147.95
|Up
|.05