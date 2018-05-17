Navy Federal Earns Top 10 Spot on Forbes' List of America's Best Employers

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--For the third consecutive year, Navy Federal Credit Union is named on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers, receiving its highest ranking thus far at No. 10.

“Navy Federal employees make a difference in the lives of our military members and their families,” said Angela Culbertson, executive vice president of human resources at Navy Federal. “It’s simple - when employees are proud of where they work, their passion creates the award-winning service our members deserve.”

The Forbes recognition demonstrates how team members feel about working at Navy Federal. To determine the rankings, Forbes, in partnership with Statista, surveyed 30,000 Americans and asked them to rate how likely they are to recommend their employer to others. Additionally, respondents were asked to nominate other organizations from industries other than their own. Navy Federal was ranked in the “top large companies” list with more than 5,000 employees. The final list includes companies across 25 industries.

Navy Federal has continually been recognized for its dedication to creating a satisfying work environment. Earlier this year, Navy Federal celebrated its 8 th year on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For ® List, ranking 42 nd, the highest in its history. Additionally, the credit union was ranked 7 th on the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list and 8 th on the 100 Best Workplaces for Women.

In 2018, Navy Federal is placing heavy emphasis on growing its team, with many career opportunities available at the various campus locations, including Winchester, Va., Pensacola, Fla., and its headquarters in Vienna. For information on jobs at Navy Federal, visit the careers page.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with more than $90 billion in assets, 7.8 million members, 317 branches and a workforce of over 17,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

