Tragedy hits and Spike Lee rewrites 'BlacKkKlansman'

CANNES, France (AP) — Spike Lee says white supremacist marchers at Charlottesville and President Donald Trump "wrote themselves" into his new film "BlacKkKlansman."

Lee this week premiered the film at the Cannes Film Festival, where he blasted Trump's response last August to the violent Virginia clash between white nationalists and anti-racism counter-protesters.

"BlacKkKlansman" is about a black police detective who in 1979 infiltrated a Ku Klux Klan cell in Colorado. After Charlottesville, Lee decided to connect the period tale directly to the present. He used footage from Charlottesville and of Trump's response.

In an interview Wednesday, Lee said they "gave us an ending we're not good enough to write."