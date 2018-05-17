NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Nickelodeon ’s top-ranked video subscription service for preschoolers, NOGGIN, continues to bolster its educational offerings with the addition of new Spanish-language content to its iconic and curriculum-based programming slate. Launching today on NOGGIN, is a brand-new dedicated “En Español” hub housing full-length library episodes of Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series ,, and in Spanish; and popular nursery rhymes in English and Spanish from the award-winning bilingual baby property, .

Canticos brings some of the most beloved Spanish-language nursery rhymes from all over the world to life through short-form animated videos. The songs currently featured on NOGGIN and Nickelodeon’s preschool digital platforms (NickJr.com, the Nick Jr. app and the Nick Jr. YouTube channel) are: “Los Pollitos/Little Chickies,” “Elefantitos/Little Elephants,” “La Araña Chiquitita (La Arañita)/Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “El Barquito Chiquitito/Little Teeny Tiny Boat” and “Sol Solecito/Little Sunny Sunshine.” More Canticos content will continue to roll out later this year.

In the coming months, NOGGIN will debut the first seasons of the popular preschool series and ; new, interactive play-along videos from Wallykazam!, Bubble Guppies and ; and a brand-new “Movie” hub featuring special episodes from Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series.

NOGGIN’s play-along videos allow preschoolers to engage with their favorite characters by tapping, touching or swiping to navigate through enhanced educational experiences that promote science, technology, engineering, math and social-emotional skills—all while having fun every step of the way. To date, Nickelodeon has launched 65 play-along videos from top-performing library episodes of , Bubble Guppies, Team Umizoomi and Moose and Zee.

Since its launch in February 2015, NOGGIN has consistently ranked at the top of the charts in the Family and Kids categories, and it’s one of the Top 10 Kids Apps on the Free Apps chart on the App Store, in addition to being the number-one grossing app for Music and Video in the Family Category on Google Play. NOGGIN was also selected by Apple as an Apple TV app of the year. Currently available for iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Fire tablet and Roku devices, NOGGIN recently launched on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

Created by Encantos Media Studios, PBC (Encantos), Canticos celebrates Latino culture by bringing popular songs to life through bilingual children’s books, interactive apps and sing-along videos. Nickelodeon and Encantos Media Studios recently announced a partnership to develop the first collection of consumer products for infants and toddlers inspired by Canticos.

NOGGIN is an ad-free, video subscription service that features over a thousand iconic, full-length library episodes, short-form videos, educational content, music videos featuring preschoolers’ favorite Nickelodeon characters, and more, with new content added weekly. Currently available for iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Fire tablet and Roku devices, NOGGIN has 36 series to date including the recently added Canticos, , and . Additional titles in the NOGGIN lineup include ,Trucktown, ,, Blue’s Clues, ,Franklin, and Pocoyo.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39 th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

