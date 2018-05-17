The Latest: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on rapper T.I.'s arrest outside his gated community. (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Rapper T.I.'s attorney says his client was "wrongfully arrested" outside his gated community on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault charges.

Attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement that when T.I. arrived at the guardhouse at his community outside Atlanta early Wednesday, it took "some time to wake up the sleeping guard." He says the rapper identified himself and sought entry, but the guard refused.

Sadow says T.I. contacted his wife Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, who confirmed her husband should be allowed inside the community. He says the guard continued to refuse entry "without justification" before words were exchanged and police were called.

Sadow claims police did not want to hear from T.I.'s side and arrested his client. The rapper was later released on bail.

___

11:40 a.m.

Police say the rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault charges as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta.

Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland said T.I. was arrested around 4:30 a.m. after he got into an argument with a security guard. Media reports say the Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Clifford Harris, lost his key and the guard wouldn't let him into the community.

Ireland said T.I. and a friend were arrested. The rapper has been released on bail.

An email and call to the rapper's representatives were not immediately returned.