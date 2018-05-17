AETOSWire and RoadSafetyUAE Launch Awareness Campaign for Ramadan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--AETOSWire, the news distribution arm of NSG and exclusive representative of Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, in the MENA region, joined hands with RoadSafetyUAE, an initiative that ultimately aims to bring about safer roads in the region, in launching the Road Safety Awareness Campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Statistics showed that during Ramadan the percentage of traffic accidents are particularly high due to the challenges posed by fasting like fatigue, exhaustion, impatience, and distraction to name a few, hence the reason behind the campaign.

Mr. Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, conveyed, “I’m passionate about this campaign as I believe that by just getting the word out there can make a huge difference in bringing down the number of road accidents this Ramadan. This is why the campaign will exhaust all communication channels in order to get the message across to all road participants.”

He added, “I’m glad that AETOSWire shares the belief in our cause as I’m confident that they can disseminate the news to a much wider audience since their network spans locally, regionally, and globally.”

In addition to this, the Road Safety Campaign will utilize popular social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to spread the word by giving out tips on road safety while fasting and get the audiences actively engaged using the hashtag “ #HappyNotHastyRamadan ”.

Mr. Tony AbiHanna, President and CEO of NSG, AETOSWire, and Esmaa News, said, “One of our main advocacies under our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is tying up with organizations and supporting initiatives, whether great or small, that create a positive influence on society and trigger call to action. One such initiative is RoadSafetyUAE.”

He continued, “We are privileged to be part of RoadSafetyUAE’s campaign this Ramadan. Ultimately, it is the preservation of human life that makes us believe in this cause, while preventing or reducing road traffic accidents is a means towards this end. So we will continue to support this cause steadfastly even when Ramadan ends.”

AETOSWire and RoadSafetyUAE together urge the public to always stay safe on the roads by obeying traffic rules, driving calmly and defensively, and extending their patience.

