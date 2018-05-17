The Latest: Trump, Uzbekistan president talk Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the White House (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is working closely with Uzbekistan on trade and military ties as he welcomes the nation's leader to the White House.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Shuff-KAHT' Meer-zee-YOH'-yef) is crediting Trump before an Oval Office meeting for "achieving outstanding results," including the passage of last year's tax overhaul.

Trump's reply: "I agree 100 percent."

Uzbekistan's leader says his country and the U.S. are developing a "new era" of cooperation.

The two presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The country sits on Afghanistan's northern border and provides a crucial supply route for U.S. forces.

12:25 p.m.

