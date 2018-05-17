Utility’s Paragould, Arkansas Plant Awarded Silver Safety Award by Liberty Mutual Insurance

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--, the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers is pleased to announce that its Paragould, Arkansas manufacturing plant has received a Plant Safety Award from Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Standing left to right: David Neighbors-Plant Manager, Dale Innis-Liberty Mutual, Chad Hale-Axle Line, Sean Graddy-EHS Manager, Chris Pindell-Materials Manager, Jeremy Dogan-Quality Control Manager, John Oliver-Plant Superintendent, Darla Smith-Accounts Payable, Suzie Watkins-EHS Clerk, Chris Clemons-EHS Department, Scott Taylor-Paint Tech., Monica Thompson-Front Walls, Laura Mayberry-AX, Ben Butler-EHS Tech., and Derrick Douglas-Material Handler. Kneeling left to right: Joe Upchurch-Fabrication/Process Improvement Manager, Scott Maxwell-HR Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored for being recognized by Liberty Mutual and receiving their Silver Safety Award. This award is the result of the hard work by all of our employees, and the continued support from our Management and Owners,” said Sean Graddy, Utility’s Paragould Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager.

“Year after year, the Paragould plant has continued to maintain an exemplary safety record, and has now been recognized with its 12th Liberty Safety Award. In fact, 10 of these 12 awards have been either Silver or Gold, which is a huge achievement,” said Bob Griffis, Corporate EHS Manager for Utility Trailer Manufacturing.

Liberty Mutual's Safety Awards are based on the days away, restricted and transferred (DART) rate, which is calculated from the number of hours worked relative to the number of accidents at the plant. Lower numbers of accidents result in lower DART rates.

In 2017, Utility’s Paragould plant had a DART rate of only 1.32, with over 1.3 million worked hours. The average DART rate for the trailer manufacturing industry was significantly higher, at 3.7. A Silver Safety Award is presented for DART rates of 40% or lower of the industry rate.

David Neighbors, Utility’s Paragould Plant Manager stated: “I am so proud of these folks for yet again proving that working safely doesn't mean another area has to suffer. When 750 people work toward a common goal anything is possible. Being recognized 12 times in the past 17 years for a stellar safety record is no accident!”

About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic side skirts. Utility currently operates five trailer manufacturing facilities across the United States. Utility’s 3000R ® and the 3000R ® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Marion, Virginia and Clearfield, Utah plants. The 4000D-X Composite ® series and 4000D ® dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000A E ™, 4000S ®, and 4000A E ™ Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner ® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

