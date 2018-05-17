Church Pension Group Releases Podcast on Clergy Deployment Trends in the Episcopal Church

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, today released a podcast highlighting its research on Clergy Deployment Trends: Adapting to a New Reality that explores the changing nature of ministry and clergy deployment in the Episcopal Church. The podcast features Dr. Matthew Price, Senior Vice President of Research & Data at CPG, and Anne Hurst, Senior Research Analyst of Research & Data at CPG. Individuals can listen and download the podcast at www.cpg.org/research.

“This podcast presents an informative look at our research on clergy deployment trends and offers us a new way of communicating our research for an increasingly busy Church,” said Dr. Price.

The podcast also features commentary from clergy members who discuss the evolving nature of ministry, as well as commentary from Teresa Ghilarducci, a labor economist and nationally-recognized expert in retirement security.

Methodology

The research included more than 4,000 online survey responses from priests and deacons in good standing who were under 72 years of age. Quantitative findings were supplemented by a series of focus groups that took place in North Carolina, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

