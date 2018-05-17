French President to host meetings in Riviera holiday retreat

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is thinking about inviting world leaders to a 13th century fortress on the French Riviera for summer diplomatic meetings.

Surrounded by the turquoise water of the Mediterranean Sea, the Fort de Bregancon has been the holiday retreat of French leaders for decades.

Macron's predecessor, Francois Hollande, broke with tradition and decided to open the site to visitors instead of vacationing there.

Macron just spent his first weekend there with his wife, Brigitte, and has decided to re-employ the fort as the president's summer residence and to host mini summits there.

The fortress, isolated on a small peninsula, can be easily secured. The site still will be open to the public when the president is not using it.