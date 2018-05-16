Investigators: Slain former teacher likely knew her killer

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — Investigators say a former Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was fatally shot in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day likely knew her attacker.

Authorities say 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo was shot multiple times Sunday outside the home in Aliquippa (al-uh-KWIH'-puh). DelTondo died at the scene in suburban Pittsburgh.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier says the death likely was a "crime of passion." He says a cellphone at the scene is being analyzed. He wouldn't say if there are any suspects.

DelTondo was suspended in November from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. Officials there had received an anonymous email containing a police report saying DelTondo had been found in a parked car with a 17-year-old former student. No charges were filed.

Lozier called circulation of the report "a personal vendetta" against DelTondo.