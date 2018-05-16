Metz coach Frederic Hantz to leave at end of season

PARIS (AP) — Metz coach Frederic Hantz will leave at the end of the season in the wake of the French club's demotion to the second division.

Metz said in a statement on Wednesday that Hantz will be in charge of his final match this weekend against Bordeaux. He was under contract through June 2019.

The northeastern club has won just six matches this season, conceding 72 goals in 37 league games.

Hantz had been appointed in October as a replacement for Philippe Hinschberger with the club bottom of the standings, but he was unable to turn things around.

Metz said assistant coach Arnaud Cormier is also leaving the club.