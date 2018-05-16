Educational Results Partnership Announces 2017 - 2018 Honor Roll

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Educational Results Partnership (ERP) today announced its 2017 - 2018 Honor Roll, recognizing higher-performing public schools, school districts, and charter systems in Texas which excelled in closing achievement gaps among higher-poverty student populations. The 729 best-in-class schools and 7 districts were selected using the nation’s largest database on student achievement and can be accessed at www.edresults.org.

The Honor Roll is compiled by ERP, a nonprofit organization that applies data science toward strategies that accelerate student success, improve educational equity, and promote career readiness. In Texas, the program is sponsored by the Institute for Productivity in Education (IPE) and is part of a national effort to recognize successful educational systems and highlight practices that are improving student outcomes.

“Educational success must be data-informed,” said Greg Jones, ERP board chairman and former president and CEO of State Farm Insurance. “These Honor Roll schools and districts are improving student achievement and we have the data to prove it. It’s critical that the business community supports and promotes educational success as today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce.”

Those schools and districts that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistently high levels of student achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. The selection process also includes measures of college readiness for recognized high schools. Additionally, the program recognizes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) schools, which demonstrate high percentages of low-income students with superior achievement in those disciplines.

“At ERP we are committed to closing achievement gaps and removing educational obstacles for historically disadvantaged students,” said James Lanich, Ph.D., ERP president and CEO. “These bright spot schools and districts are implementing programs and practices that are improving educational equity and accelerating student success. We need to shine a spotlight on their work and encourage others to replicate it. Instead of always focusing on what’s ‘wrong,’ we are acknowledging ‘what’s right,’ and encouraging schools, districts and teachers to share best practices,” he said.

In Texas, the ERP Honor Roll program is supported by numerous businesses and organizations, including the Texas Business Leadership Council, American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas, Macy’s, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corporation and Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

About Educational Results Partnership

Educational Results Partnership (ERP) is a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness throughout our educational system. In partnership with educators and employers, ERP charts the pathways that lead to academic success and living-wage jobs. ERP’s goal is to ensure that more students are equipped to enter the workforce with the skills today’s global economy demands.

