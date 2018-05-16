Late-Stage ACMPR Applicant, OneLeaf Cannabis Corp., Enters “Active Review” with Health Canada and Provides Update on Construction of 48,200 Sq. Ft. Cannabis Production Facility Near Regina, SK.

REGINA, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--OneLeaf Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "OneLeaf") is pleased to announce that its application to become a licensed producer under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purpose Regulations (“ACMPR”) has advanced to “Active Review”, the final stage of the ACMPR application process that precedes the issuance of a cultivation license. OneLeaf’s engagement of Cannabis Compliance Inc. (“CCI”) has been instrumental in helping propel its application to the forefront with Health Canada, reaching this important milestone in only 5 months after application submission. “It speaks to the quality of OneLeaf’s application and management team,” commented Samuel Bouabane, CCI’s Manager of Cannabis Strategic Licensing.

“CCI has provided sound, strategic advice, as well as expert service with Health Canada,” commented Mike Templeton, Chief Operating Officer of OneLeaf. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with CCI and Health Canada as we complete our state-of-the-art production facility (“OneLeaf-Onyx”).”

Update on Construction of OneLeaf-Onyx

OneLeaf commenced construction of OneLeaf Onyx in January, 2018, and is pleased to announce the 48,200 sq. ft. pre-engineered purpose-built facility has been erected, with the outershell and insulation slated for completion in the next 30 days. Phase 1 of the interior buildout, which is fully funded, will comprise approximately 16,500 sq. ft. and is anticipated to be completed by the end of this August. Upon completion of Phase 1, OneLeaf will submit an evidence package to Health Canada demonstrating its readiness to begin cultivating cannabis.

About OneLeaf Cannabis Corp.

OneLeaf Cannabis Corp. is a Saskatchewan based late-stage Licensed Producer applicant under the ACMPR, in “Active Review” with Health Canada. With deep roots in Saskatchewan, the Company looks forward to contributing to the reputation the Province has earned in producing premium agricultural products.

