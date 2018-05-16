Nintendo Introduces New Ways for Fans to Have Fun at E3

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018--Nintendo fans always generate a lot of enthusiasm for the E3 video game trade show in Los Angeles, and excitement for the E3 2018 debut of the game for the Nintendo Switch system is already at a fever pitch. To shorten the time fans will need to wait in line to try it, Nintendo invites E3 attendees to reserve play slots ahead of time for just this game. This should provide fans with a faster, smoother experience so they can play the Super Smash Bros. game and spend more time enjoying the rest of the June 12-14 show. Attendees will have two experiences to choose from: they can either reserve a ticket to play against people casually “for fun,” or play “for glory” in a competitive elimination match.

Nintendo is also encouraging people to bring their Nintendo Switch systems to the show with them. Lucky owners who are spotted playing at the Nintendo booth or around the Los Angeles Convention Center could be selected by roaming members of the Nintendo team to receive an exclusive, collectible Nintendo Switch pin, while supplies last. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Here’s how the reservation system for the Super Smash Bros. game is going to work:

Anyone who registers for E3 2018 by May 31 will receive an email from E3 organizers on June 5 with details about how to reserve one electronic ticket to play the game (available while time slots last). Attendees should make sure to add e3expo@e3expo.com to their safe sender lists so the email doesn’t get lost in their junk folders. Signing up to play the game ahead of time is mandatory. No on-site registration will be available. Tickets will be in the form of QR Code patterns that can be stored on a smartphone or printed out. For more details about ticketing, visit https://e3.nintendo.com/attendee-faq for continuing updates. Reservations will not be taken for any other games at Nintendo’s booth, which will be available to play on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re always looking to improve the ways people can maximize the fun they have with Nintendo at E3,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This year our focus is on the upcoming Super Smash Bros. game, and we want as many people as possible to give it a try.”

As always, people can keep an eye on https://e3.nintendo.com for all of Nintendo’s latest updates from E3 2018.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch ™ system and the Nintendo 3DS ™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System ™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy ™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS ™ family of systems, Super NES ™, Nintendo 64 ™, Nintendo GameCube ™, Wii ™ and Wii U ™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at http://www.nintendo.com.

