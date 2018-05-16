WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

LYON, France — Atletico Madrid will face Marseille in the Europa League final. Atletico is trying to win the title for the third time this decade, while Marseille is looking to become the first French club to win the trophy. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Fabio Fognini got the Foro Italico crowd fired up Wednesday with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win over sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round of the Italian Open. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 540 words, photos.

COM--MISSING ATHLETES

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian Border Force says it is aware some foreign athletes have remained in the country beyond the extent of their visas for the Commonwealth Games, and confirmed several of them have applied to stay longer. SENT: 340 words, photos.

CAR--F1-HAAS' FUTURE

BARCELONA, Spain — Unless there are changes in Formula One regulations in the near future, don't expect Haas to do much better than it is doing right now. Team owner Gene Haas tells The Associated Press that the maximum the U.S.-based team can achieve is fourth place behind Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

OSIMO, Italy — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia at the end of the 11th stage, a hilly 156-kilometer (97-mile) leg from Assisi to Osimo that concludes with a short but steep climb. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

BKN--CAVALIERS-CELTICS

BOSTON — The Celtics punched the Cavaliers first and never looked back in rolling to a Game 1 rout. LeBron James took a literal shot to the jaw in Game 2 but kept right on scoring. So did the Celtics. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 900 words, photos.

WORLD CUP:

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-ITALY?S BLACKSHIRTS

Fascist leader Benito Mussolini embraced sports as a political tool after taking power in Italy in the 1920s. That was evident at the 1934 and 1938 World Cups. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-EMERGING TALENT

At the last World Cup, Colombia forward James Rodriguez became one of the stars of the tournament with his trickery and eye for a spectacular goal. Expect others to step up at this year's tournament. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--WCUP-ENGLAND SQUAD

LONDON — England omitted Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere from its World Cup squad on Wednesday and called up Trent Alexander-Arnold to cap a remarkable breakthrough season for the 19-year-old right back. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-HOLSTEIN KIEL

With a stadium too small for the Bundesliga, Holstein Kiel nevertheless dreams of playing in Germany's top division for the first time. Five years after securing promotion from the fourth division and only one after progressing from the third, the northern German club is on the verge of another promotion to complete a fairy-tale ascent to the Bundesliga. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 570 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Dodgers lose 5th straight against last-place team. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

