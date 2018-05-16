Hyperkalemia - A Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat hyperkalemia.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Hyperkalemia - market overview

refers to the increased levels of potassium in the blood serum. The word hyperkalemia is derived from three words hyper, Kalium, and emia. Hyper means high, Kalium means potassium, and emia means in the blood. Hyperkalemia is very rare among people who are healthy. The most common cause of hyperkalemia is chronic kidney disease (CKD), type 1 diabetes, and dehydration.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Severe hyperkalemia can lead to cardiac arrest, which subsequently leads to death. In extreme cases, the patient might be required to go through hemodialysis or hemofiltration, which are two of the most rapid procedures for the extraction of potassium from the body.”

Hyperkalemia segmentation

This market research report segments the market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, indication coverage (hyperkalemia and severe hyperkalemia), RoA (oral), types of molecules used (small molecule), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, and phytotherapy), targets for drugs under development (SRC kinase and unknown), drugs under development (phase III and pre-clinical), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

